Scott Robertson set for Gillingham recall

Scott Robertson could return to the Gillingham squad for their FA Cup second round clash with Exeter.

The teenage midfielder, on loan from Celtic, was rested against AFC Wimbledon in midweek having only recently made his comeback following a hamstring injury.

Gills boss Steve Evans will be without Tom O’Connor. The defender faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a hamstring injury on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Stuart O’Keefe is expected to be out until the new year and Jacob Mellis also remains out.

Exeter have a few injury issues as they prepare to make the trip to Priestfield.

Jake Caprice and Ben Seymour have hamstring problems while goalkeepers Lewis Ward and Jonny Maxted are also unavailable, which means Jokkul Andresson will continue between the posts.

Josh Key and Tom Parkes returned from injury in defence in midweek as City thrashed Colchester 6-1 and boss Matt Taylor may want to rest the key duo.

On the plus side, Lewis Page and Nigel Atangana are available once more, while the likes of Rory McArdle, Alex Hartridge, Nicky Law, Nicky Ajose and Alex Fisher are likely to get some match action.