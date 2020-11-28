Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Michail Antonio could return for West Ham against Aston Villa

by Press Association
November 28 2020, 10.57am
Michail Antonio could make his return from injury for West Ham against Aston Villa on Monday (Justin Setterfield/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes could be handed a boost with the possible return of joint-top goalscorer Michail Antonio on Monday.

The forward has been suffering from a hamstring injury which has kept him on the sidelines for over a month.

Antonio started the season with three goals from his first six matches and his return could be imminent.

Midfielder Ross Barkley remains out for Aston Villa after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Chelsea loanee was forced off in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton and is out for up to three weeks.

Frederic Guilbert has returned to training along with Kortney Hause, while Keinan Davis will resume on Sunday after a calf injury. Bjorn Engels is still struggling with a thigh problem, while Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) are out.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Masuaku, Bowen, Haller, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Snodgrass, Noble, Diop, Johnson, Randolph.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Guilbert, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Taylor, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Ramsey, Trezeguet, Elmohamady, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Davis, Traore, Watkins.

