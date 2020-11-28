Five defeats in a row for Port Vale as Leyton Orient net late winner

Leyton Orient condemned Port Vale to their fifth straight league defeat in a thrilling 3-2 victory at Vale Park.

Captain Leon Legge gave the Valiants the lead after just eight minutes with a powerful downward header as the home side capitalised on early pressure.

But Orient responded three minutes later as Louis Dennis picked out in-form Danny Johnson to expertly head in his 13th goal of the season.

Conor Wilkinson completed the visitors’ superb turnaround in the 30th minute, smashing home after chaotic Vale defending.

Johnson should then have doubled the O’s advantage but struck wide from close range with Vale goalkeeper Scott Brown stranded.

John Askey’s revitalised Vale side were furious to be denied a penalty just after the break when David Worrall’s cross struck the arm of James Brophy.

Vale’s equaliser then came in stunning fashion as Cristian Montano cut inside and curled into the top corner from distance with 14 minutes left.

But Orient found an unlikely winner five minutes from time as Brophy scuffed home following a scramble in the box.