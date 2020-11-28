Cole Stockton hits brace as Morecambe advance to FA Cup third round

Morecambe booked their place in the FA Cup third round for the first time 18 seasons with a 4-2 extra time victory over Solihulll Moors.

The Shrimps had to come from behind after youngster Kyle Hudlin had given the Moors an 19th minute.

The Moors dominated the first half and saw two further efforts cleared off the line by Yann Song’o before Morecambe came back in the second half with a much better performance and two goals from Cole Stockton in the 53rd and 59th minute put them ahead.

The visitors hit back with former Shrimps’ defender Jordan Cranston levelling the scores after sweeping home a Cameron Archer cross following a swift counter attack to set up extra time.

It was the League Two club who had the better of the extra period as they went 3-2 ahead in the 96th minute when John O’Sullivan reacted sharply in the box to loop a header over Ryan Boot.

The victory was sealed on 109 minutes when Aaron Wildig’s corner was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Mitch Hancox.

Solihull pushed to the end with substitute James Ball denied a goal by an excellent Mark Halstead save.