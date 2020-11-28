Tom Naylor nets memorable goal as Portsmouth hit King’s Lynn Town for six

Tom Naylor scored a contender for goal of the FA Cup second round as League One Portsmouth cruised to a 6-1 win over National League King’s Lynn Town.

Defender Rasmus Nicolaisen put Portsmouth in front with less than two minutes played with a bullet header from Cam Pring’s corner.

King’s Lynn, 57 league places below their hosts, had a golden chance to equalise eight minutes later but Sonny Carey put a free header wide.

Pompey captain Naylor doubled the home side’s lead on the half-hour mark with a sweetly-struck 22-yard strike which found the top corner via the underside of the crossbar.

Sean Raggett’s header six minutes into the second half put Portsmouth out of sight before Marcus Harness swept in goal number four seven minutes later.

Substitute Dayle Southwell’s well-taken 68th minute goal gave King’s Lynn something to cheer before Ellis Harrison’s penalty and Jordy Hiwula’s unstoppable curler completed the rout.