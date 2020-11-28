Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke share the spoils

Tony Pulis marked his first home game as Sheffield Wednesday manager with a point in a 0-0 draw against his old club Stoke.

There were few chances at either end throughout the 90 minutes with a draw a fair result on the balance of play.

Joe Wildsmith replaced the injured Keiren Westwood in the Wednesday goal with Kadeem Harris returning after suspension and Liam Shaw also handed a recall.

The Stoke line-up showed four changes with Harry Souttar in self-isolation, Steven Fletcher out injured and Josh Symon and Tommy Smith dropping down to the bench.

James McClean returned from self-isolation and there were also places for Lee Gregory, Nathan Collins and James Chester.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes, Harris had the first opportunity, sending a low drive just inches wide of Joe Bursik’s left-hand post.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill was forced to make a change in the 26th minute when Gregory limped off after receiving treatment. He was replaced in attack by Sam Vokes.

Stoke midfielder John Obi Mikel came to his side’s rescue, clearing off the line to keep out a firm drive from Harris.

Pulis made a change for the start of the second half, sending on Jordan Rhodes in place of Shaw.

Stoke made a strong start to the second period with Tyrese Campbell putting a shot on target which was saved by Wildsmith.

Vokes’ header from the resulting corner was tipped over by the keeper.

Vokes also met a cross from Collins, but was unable to direct his header on target.

As Rhodes threatened to break through the centre, Danny Batth did well to get across and clear the danger.

Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo combined to carve out an opening for the hosts, but Adam Reach saw his curling effort go wide.

A change for the visitors midway through the half saw Jordan Cousins take over from Mikel.

O’Neill made another substitution a few minutes later with McClean replaced by Jacob Brown.

There were two substitutions for the home side in the space of a couple of minutes with Moses Odubajo and Izzy Brown coming on for Harris and Rhodes.

Vokes went close to scoring a stoppage-time winner, firing on target from 12 yards out, but Wildsmith was equal to it, making a vital stop to ensure the game finished all-square.