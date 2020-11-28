Blackpool deny Harrogate first appearance in FA Cup third round

Blackpool denied 10-man Harrogate a first appearance in the FA Cup third round following an emphatic 4-0 win at Wetherby Road.

Harrogate-born Luke Garbutt opened the scoring for the visitors early in the second half and then provided an assist for Grant Ward to double the advantage, before late efforts from Jordan Gabriel and substitute Dan Kemp wrapped up matters.

On a miserable afternoon for Simon Weaver’s men, defender Kevin Lokko was also sent off in the 90th minute.

Garbutt opened the floodgates in the 50th minute when his inswinging corner from the right cleared the heads of the home defenders and keeper James Belshaw before landing just inside the far post.

Another Garbutt flag-kick – this time from the left – led to the visitors’ second goal in the 59th minute.

The left-back’s delivery was only cleared as far as the edge of the box, leaving Ward free to drill a low shot into the bottom corner.

On-loan Nottingham Forest right-back Gabriel made it 3-0 in the 85th minute when he followed up to tap in after substitute Demetri Mitchell’s shot came back off a post.

Lokko was then dismissed after hacking down Gary Madine as he bore down on the home goal and Kemp nodded in from a yard after Mitchell had headed down Garbutt’s resulting free-kick.