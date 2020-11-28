Eoin Doyle nets brace as Bolton cruise past Southend

Top scorers Nathan Delfouneso and Eoin Doyle fired in-form Bolton to within a point of the Sky Bet League Two play-off places in a 3-0 victory over bottom club Southend.

Delfouneso headed in his sixth goal of Wanderers’ rapidly improving campaign on the stroke of half-time from Alex Baptiste’s cross.

Doyle then took over with a second-half double, as Ian Evatt’s side won a fifth successive game in all competitions.

Doyle, the division’s leading scorer last season, boosted his tally to five with a 64th-minute penalty after the Irish striker had been fouled by Shrimpers captain John White.

He then wrapped up the three points that lifted the Trotters to ninth by converting Baptiste’s second assist of the contest nine minutes from time.

Wanderers, unbeaten in League Two during November, also had the ball in the net on four other occasions, with all disallowed for offside.

Southend, however, performed better than the scoreline suggested. Brandon Goodship was denied by Matt Gilks’ fine save with the match still goalless and the veteran goalkeeper also denied Jason Demetriou early in the second half.