Danny Rowe’s spectacular winner seals Oldham victory over Bradford

Danny Rowe scored a superb winner as in-form Oldham earned their place in the FA Cup third round with a deserved 2-1 win at League Two rivals Bradford.

It was Oldham’s third away win in eight days and they have now won six of their last seven matches.

Bradford went in front with a penalty after 10 minutes when Oldham keeper Ian Lawlor brought down Clayton Donaldson after Billy Clarke’s free-kick caused problems in the visitors’ goalmouth and Donaldson scored from the spot.

Oldham equalised seven minutes later when the dangerous Conor McAleny cut in from the left and scored with a superb shot into the far corner from 20 yards.

Oldham dominated the rest of the half, creating a string of chances and near misses as the Bradford goal had a charmed life.

Brice Ntambwe fired over from close range with a great chance set up by Dylan Page. McAleny headed against the bar after Page played the ball back to him and keeper Richard O’Donnell twice denied him with fine saves to leave the teams level at half-time.

Oldham deservedly took the lead two minutes into the second half with a terrific 30-yard shot from striker Rowe.

Bradford had a lot of second-half possession but rarely looked like equalising.