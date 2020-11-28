Harry Beautyman strikes from the spot as Sutton beat Halifax

Sutton remained second in the National League after Harry Beautyman’s early penalty secured them a 1-0 victory over Halifax.

Beautyman struck from the spot in the ninth minute after a handball in the box following a corner and the goal was enough to end the hosts’ three-match winless run.

Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson was called on several times before the break, blocking shots from Sutton’s David Ajiboye and Will Randall-Hurren to prevent the deficit from widening.

Debutant Nyal Bell had the visitors’ best chance of an equaliser in the 68th minute, but he was denied by the crossbar as Halifax saw their winless run stretch to nine games.