Charlton maintain Ipswich’s home discomfort

Strikes from Albie Morgan and substitute Omar Bogle saw Charlton inflict a second consecutive home defeat on Ipswich, winning 2-0 at Portman Road.

Morgan struck when he pounced on slack defending to fire the ball into the bottom corner of the goal, while Bogle converted with his first touch.

The result lifted the visitors up to third place, with Ipswich sliding down to sixth.

There were appeals for a penalty when Keanan Bennetts’ shot appeared to strike the arm of Charlton defender Darren Pratley, but referee Craig Hicks waved play on and Andre Dozzell played in James Norwood, who shot just over the bar.

Charlton had their own calls for a spot-kick turned down following a challenge by Toto Nsiala on Jonny Williams, before the visitors took the lead in the 21st minute through Morgan.

Alan Judge had two great chances to level for Ipswich. First, Charlton goalkeeper Ben Amos acrobatically tipped a header over the bar, and then a close-range shot flew over via a deflection off Ian Maatsen.

But Bogle confirmed the visitors’ superiority when he slid the ball home in the 68th minute.