Chesterfield bounce back to winning ways against Weymouth

Chesterfield ended their three-game losing streak with a 2-1 away win at Weymouth in the National League.

The hosts were first to get off the mark as Sean Shields collected the ball from the edge of the area in the 40th minute and struck into the top corner.

Chesterfield promptly responded as Akwasi Asante picked up a Tom Denton ball, firing it into the bottom left corner to equalise just before the half-time whistle.

After the break Denton then produced a goal of his own, heading home a cross from Jordan Cropper to seal victory for the Spireites.