Wrexham and Bromley play out draw after serious injury to goalkeeper Rob Lainton

Wrexham rose to fourth in the National League after a 1-1 draw with Bromley, in a game which was halted for 30 minutes in the first half following a serious injury to visiting goalkeeper Rob Lainton.

After an early linesman change due to injury, Lainton was knocked unconscious in the 24th minute following a collision with James Alabi and was treated by paramedics on the pitch before going to hospital in an ambulance.

When the game resumed, the hosts went ahead in the 10th minute of stoppage time when Michael Cheek scored from close range, netting his sixth goal of the season.

Cheek had a header cleared off the line and then tested substitute keeper Christian Dibble, who also denied Alabi.

Wrexham grabbed the equaliser 13 minutes from time as Adi Yussuf headed home, with Dibble keeping substitute Harry Forster at bay to secure Wrexham a point late on.