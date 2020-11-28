George Lloyd nets extra-time winner as Cheltenham see off Crewe

Striker George Lloyd’s extra-time header steered Cheltenham into the third round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Crewe.

Finn Azaz had handed the home side the perfect start, scoring after just three minutes when he pounced on a poor headed clearance to drill a shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

The visitors had two good chances to level around the half-hour mark. First Harry Pickering’s 31st-minute free-kick was palmed away by home keeper Scott Flinders. Next a clearance from the keeper hit his own defender Charlie Raglan before bouncing just wide of the gaping goal.

Cheltenham went close either side of half-time through Liam Sercombe and Alfie May before the League One visitors threatened through Dan Powell and Luke Murphy, Flinders saving well on each occasion.

Crewe’s equaliser came after 63 minutes when Powell’s 20-yard shot took a deflection to wrong-foot the Robins keeper.

Raglan planted a header wide deep in injury time to ensure the tie when to the extra 30 minutes and it took just four minutes for Cheltenham to find the winner, Lloyd heading in after Sercombe had helped on Tom Sang’s cross.