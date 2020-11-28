Team performance pleases Charlton boss Lee Bowyer in win at Ipswich

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer hailed his side’s collective efforts in their 2-0 win at Ipswich.

Strikes from Albie Morgan and substitute Omar Bogle saw Charlton inflict a second consecutive home defeat on their hosts.

And while Ipswich boss Paul Lambert complained that injuries are mounting and having an adverse effect on performances, Bowyer was happy to emerge with the three points.

“From start to finish we were excellent,” he said. “It was a good solid team performance, a clean sheet, scored two, the only thing I would criticise if I’m being ultra-picky is that we should have scored more.

“I think we got in and around their box a lot and when we did we just did not take care as well as I would have liked, and if we would have then we would have scored at least another two or three goals.

“Some great performances. Pleased for Omar, pleased for Albie. That’s why I was resting him on Tuesday because he would not have been able to do what he did today. His first league goal and he deserves it.

“He has come a long way and I keep on saying it and I’ll always praise people that put in the hard work and Albie’s definitely one of them.

“Omar did well, coming off the bench. I’m pleased for him as well and I’m absolutely delighted.

“I know them as a group. It was a good solid team performance and we moved the ball well, created chances; that’s us and I didn’t doubt that would happen today.”

The result lifts Charlton up to third place, with Ipswich sliding down to sixth.

Morgan struck when he pounced on slack defending to slam the ball into the bottom corner of the goal, while Bogle converted with his first touch.

There were appeals for a penalty when Keanan Bennetts’ shot appeared to strike the arm of Charlton defender Darren Pratley, but referee Craig Hicks waved play on and Andre Dozzell played in James Norwood, who shot just over the bar.

Charlton had their own calls for a spot-kick turned down following a challenge by Toto Nsiala on Jonny Williams, before the visitors took the lead in the 21st minute through Morgan.

Alan Judge had two great chances to level for Ipswich. First, Charlton goalkeeper Ben Amos acrobatically tipped a header over the bar, and then a close-range shot flew over via a deflection off Ian Maatsen.

But Bogle confirmed the visitors’ superiority when he slid the ball home in the 68th minute.

Lambert said: “We started the game pretty even and then they got a bit of a break.

“But we are hurting at the moment and we have to get through it, it will make us stronger.

“We have too many injuries, but I am happy with the guys.

“We have to get back to winning ways and have to take it on the chin and move on.

“The last two games have been tough and we have so many injuries, especially in midfield which is our engine room.

“But we’ve got to stick together. You have big moments and you need to keep a level head. Don’t get too high when you win, don’t get too low when you lose.”