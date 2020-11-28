Kenny Jackett pleased with Portsmouth professionalism in seeing off King’s Lynn

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett saluted his side’s professionalism after the League One side thumped non-league King’s Lynn 6-1 to ease into the FA Cup third round.

Defender Rasmus Nicolaisen headed Pompey in front with only two minutes played at Fratton Park before captain Tom Naylor scored a superb goal from the edge of the box on the half-hour mark.

Second-half strikes from Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness, Jordy Hiwula and an Ellis Harrison penalty completed the rout with substitute Dayle Southwell netting a consolation goal for the visitors.

Jackett said: “We did well. We got off to a great start with Rasmus Nicolaisen’s header giving us a chance to get us a great start.

“We were in front in the first few minutes, which was excellent.

“It gave us a chance to get through to this particular round and we didn’t want to slip up because it was a potential banana skin.

“We worked very hard at Ipswich in the first round to get through and now we are into the third-round draw, which we are pleased with.

“Despite making five changes, the energy levels were good.

“We didn’t want it to be a banana skin. We understand it can be difficult but when we get draws like this, we want to be professional and play well.

“We looked like we have goals in us, which is a good thing.”

Nicolaisen got Pompey off to a flying start by nodding in Cam Pring’s corner to claim his first goal for the club.

National League King’s Lynn, 57 league places below their hosts, should have equalised when Sonny Carey put a free header wide.

Captain Naylor doubled the home side’s lead with a sweetly-struck 22-yard strike which found the top corner via the underside of the crossbar.

Raggett’s header six minutes into the second half put Portsmouth out of sight before Harness swept in goal number four seven minutes later.

Southwell’s well-taken 68th-minute goal gave King’s Lynn something to cheer before Harrison converted from the spot and Hiwula curled home late on.

King’s Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse said: “The gulf in class showed and Portsmouth were ruthless.

“We were hoping to catch them where their attitude was not right but they attacked the game really well and their attitude from start to finish was spot on.

“The first goal was a poor one to concede and very preventable.

“We gave the ball away sloppily a couple of times but our character from conceding so early was good and we showed a lot of belief.

“What the players have done this year is unbelievable and I have told them they will go down in history. They can walk out of here with their heads held high and have nothing to be embarrassed about.”