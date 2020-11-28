Chorley boss eyeing Premier League giants as reward for ‘monumental achievement’

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is dreaming of a date with one of the biggest clubs in the land for his FA Cup history-makers.

The National League North strugglers stunned League One promotion-chasers Peterborough 2-1 to reach the third round for the first time in their history.

A shock did not look likely as Posh made the perfect start when Jack Taylor thumped them into a second-minute lead, but it was all about Chorley from then on.

Harry Cardwell and Elliot Newby both hit the woodwork in the first half, but there was no denying Vermiglio’s men in the second period when they completed a terrific turnaround courtesy of two goals in the space of three minutes.

It was inspired by defender Lewis Baines who laid on Connor Hall’s leveller on the hour and then fired in the winner after a Newby corner was headed perfectly into his path by Andy Halls.

Cardwell then saw a penalty saved by Posh keeper Christy Pym but the damage had been done.

Vermiglio, whose club were relegated from the National League last season after winning just four of their 38 games, said: “It’s a monumental achievement that we can treasure and I’m a very proud man.

“It wasn’t lucky either. What a performance we produced after going behind so early on.

“Technically we were good, tactically we were good and the set-pieces were absolutely on point, but we also had the heart, spirit and endeavour you need to get through an FA Cup tie in abundance.

“We had a good sing-song in the dressing room after the game and I’m sure we’ll celebrate on the coach home. It’s a long journey anyway but we might get the driver to go round the block a few times too.

“The boys have written themselves a piece of history that no-one can ever take away and it’s fantastic after what we’ve been through as a club over the last 12 months.

“It’s massive for a club like us to reach the third round and a Premier League side is what you want, don’t you?

“I’d love Liverpool or City or anyone in the top four or five…”

Furious Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson admitted Chorley fully deserved their win.

He said: “Shocks like this are what the FA Cup is about.

“These games are televised because of the chance of an upset and they got exactly what they came here for.

“I’ve got no complaints as we were second-best all over the pitch and we should have lost by more in all truth.

“Sometimes in a cup match you can lose to a deflection or have complete domination but the other team score from their only two chances.

“But that wasn’t the case today and I have to dig a bit deeper to get to the bottom of a performance that was completely unacceptable for this football club.

“I need to look at it, analyse it and come up with some solutions. I’ve got my own ideas.

“But I really hope Chorley go on to get a great draw with one of the big clubs away from home because they fully deserved to win.”