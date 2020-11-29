Connor Roberts’ strike earns Swansea first win at Nottingham Forest for 14 years

Swansea won for the first time at Nottingham Forest in more than 14 years thanks to Connor Roberts’ first-half goal.

The Wales international netted in the 43rd minute to seal the Swans’ first triumph at the City Ground in nine meetings since a 2006 League One triumph.

Wing-back Roberts was also a key contributor as Steve Cooper’s men maintained their status as the Championship’s meanest defence, while Forest failed to net for an eighth game in 15 contests this term.

The struggling hosts did go close to opening the scoring twice before falling behind, with Lyle Taylor’s cheeky back-heeled effort rolling just wide following Sammy Ameobi’s rapid left-wing break and Freddie Woodman saving Anthony Knockaert’s firm drive with his left boot.

It was Roberts, though, who made the breakthrough when he outjumped Ameobi at the far post to head Andre Ayew’s lofted left-wing delivery back across goal into the bottom corner.

After the break, Ayew’s spectacular overhead kick flashed wide of the home goal from Matt Grimes’ cross.

At the other end, Knockaert’s scuffed shot bobbled wide following good forward play by Taylor, but Chris Hughton’s team ended the game having only managed one on-target attempt all afternoon.

Forest made a bright start and almost took a fifth-minute lead. Ameobi sprinted past two Swansea defenders and his cross to the near post was flicked just wide of the far post by Taylor.

Swansea’s best chance of the early stages came midway through the half when Ryan Bennett got on the end of Roberts’ free-kick but could only send his header into the hands of Brice Samba.

The hosts had another golden opportunity six minutes before the break as Knockaert worked himself some space but Woodman blocked his 15-yard effort with his legs.

But they were made to pay two minutes before half-time when Roberts put Swansea ahead.

Roberts rose highest at the back post to head Ayew’s cross into the corner of the net, taking a knock in the process.

Swansea came close to extending their advantage after 53 minutes when Jake Bidwell played in Ayew but his effort was blocked by Tobias Figueiredo.

Roberts then set up Grimes with 10 minutes remaining but after meandering his way into the box he dragged his effort wide.