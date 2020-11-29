Connor Jennings nets winner as Stockport battle past Yeovil

Stockport twice came from behind to beat Yeovil 3-2 after extra-time in the battle of the National League sides.

Connor Jennings’ 100th-minute headed winner secured the hosts their first FA Cup third-round spot since 2007.

Only a minute had passed when Yeovil struck the opener. Former Stockport favourite Matty Warburton fired home from 20 yards – via a slight deflection – after taking a short pass from Joe Quigley.

In their first game since a 2-1 first-round win at Rochdale on November 7, Stockport almost levelled when Jennings’ low effort was well saved by Adam Smith.

They equalised just before the break when John Rooney slotted home his seventh goal of the season from the spot after Ryan Croasdale had been bundled over by Charlie Lee.

After Adam Thomas and Jennings had gone close for Stockport, it was Yeovil who then made it 2-1 in the 70th minute when Luke Wilkinson headed home Warburton’s corner at the far post.

Ashley Palmer poked in from close range to grab Stockport’s second equaliser six minutes later, before home goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe then saved Wilkinson’s penalty after Jamie Stott had tripped Quigley.

After Rooney’s 30-yard drive had thumped the post, Jennings made it 3-2 to Stockport in the first half of extra-time as he clinically headed home Stott’s cross.