Luke Williams delighted as MK Dons survive scare to reach FA Cup third round

MK Dons assistant manager Luke Williams was delighted to survive a scare and avoid a FA Cup upset with a 1-0 second-round win at National League Barnet.

The Sky Bet League One outfit left it late to put the Bees to bed as former Norwich striker Cameron Jerome came off the bench to poke home the winner with nine minutes left at The Hive.

And Williams said: “They gave us a scare, they were well prepared. We got the job done and that’s all that matters really.

“They made it a proper cup tie, they pushed players forward and they committed to everything.

“You can’t be Barcelona going forward and really solid when you’re defending.

“It’s been a problem for us getting the balance to be aggressive to try and score and be secure at the back.

“We’re really grateful to have a guy of Cameron’s quality and it was his quality that’s won it for us.”

Barnet’s first sight of goal came just after the break as JJ Hooper fired an effort over from outside the box.

Bees left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams was in the right place at the right time to deny the visitors an open goal.

The non-league side’s resistance was cruelly broken with nine minutes remaining as Jerome poked home Daniel Harvie’s drilled cross.

Disappointed Barnet boss Peter Beadle, whose side beat league opposition in Burton in the first round, said: “We’re really disappointed to be out.

“But the benchmark for us is how disappointed the lads are in the dressing room and how quiet it is in there.

“You couldn’t tell there were two leagues’ difference between the two teams out there.

“If there was a bit more selfishness from some of the players, we might have had something to cheer about.

“We had a few chances around the box and didn’t pull the trigger for whatever reason.

“I’m not sure if that’s a mentality thing but we sometimes seem to try to score the perfect goal.

“I’m happy with the performance, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.”