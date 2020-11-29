Jamie Cumming the hero for Stevenage in penalty shoot-out win over Hull

Stevenage pulled off a major FA Cup upset, coming from behind to beat League One leaders Hull on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Hull had looked like they would progress thanks to a Tom Eaves penalty shortly after half-time, but substitute Elliott List hit back with 11 minutes to play to send the game into extra-time.

And after an extra 30 minutes failed to find a winner, the League Two strugglers progressed when Jamie Cumming saved from Eaves and Sean McLoughlin to earn Stevenage a 6-5 shoot-out win.

It was no more than they deserved in a game where they had the better chances, only to find Hull keeper George Long in fine form.

A much-changed Hull were gifted the lead when Arthur Iontton barrelled into Martin Samuelsen and Eaves made no mistake from the spot.

But List hit back, firing past Long when the ball broke to him, somewhat fortuitously, in the box.

And despite Long saving the first penalty in the shoot-out, Cumming pulled Stevenage back by denying Eaves, and then won the tie with a brilliant save to stop McLoughlin’s effort.