Nicky Maynard nets extra-time winner as Mansfield edge FA Cup win over Dagenham

Mansfield broke Dagenham hearts as Nicky Maynard struck with 120 minutes on the clock to steal a thrilling 2-1 FA Cup second-round win.

It seemed the National League club were about to take the Sky Bet League Two outfit to penalties when Jamie Reid sent Jordan Bowery into the box.

His shot was saved, but Daggers failed to clear the loose ball and substitute Maynard, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes, turned the ball home from close range.

Dagenham had struck first blood after 19 minutes when Paul McCallum got away from Ryan Sweeney to smash home a superb finish from a tight angle.

But Mansfield were level six minutes later as Bowery powered down the left before finding Harry Charsley square and the midfielder sidefooted home a low finish from 12 yards.

The home side had the better chances in an end-to-end first half with Ollie Clarke forcing a fine save from Elliot Justham.

Stags upped a gear and after 68 minutes, Clarke saw a shot deflect onto the post, while Justham saved brilliantly from Reid’s low shot after 81 minutes.

Daggers had two late golden chances as Sam Deering drilled across goal, while Luke Croll headed over from six yards.

In the first half of extra-time, Clarke saw a shot deflect home only to see an offside flag go up and – after the break – Justham kept out a brilliant Reid overhead finish before Maynard stole victory.