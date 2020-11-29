Rangers defender Filip Helander tests positive for coronavirus

Rangers defender Filip Helander is self-isolating after becoming the first Ibrox player to test positive for coronavirus, the Light Blues have announced.

The Sweden centre-back was missing from Steven Gerrard’s team for their Betfred Cup round two clash at Falkirk.

The club announced on Twitter that the 27-year-old has become the club’s first confirmed Covid-19 case.

He will also have to sit out Gers’ Europa League clash with Standard Liege as well as next Sunday’s Premiership trip to Ross County.

A club statement said: “Rangers can confirm that Filip Helander has returned a positive test for Covid-19. He will self isolate in line with government guideline.

“We wish Filip well and look forward to his return to our squad.”

Ibrox youngster Nathan Patterson is currently self-isolating after being deemed a close contact following an outbreak amongst the Scotland Under-21 squad.

George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are also serving seven-match bans after breaching Covid guidelines by attending a house party earlier this month.