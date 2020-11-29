Jim Gannon wants Stockport to draw a big side in FA Cup third round

Stockport boss Jim Gannon is hoping his side secure a “mouth-watering tie” in the FA Cup third round after edging out National League rivals Yeovil 3-2 after extra-time.

Connor Jennings scored the winner as County claimed their first third-round spot since 2007.

Gannon said: “It’s a great feeling to get through to the third round.

“The players deserve it, so I’d love them to get the chance to play in a magnificent Premier League stadium now.

“I’d love us to get a really mouth-watering tie next, similar to some of the opportunities I enjoyed at that level when I was a player.

“Great credit to Yeovil, they belied their current league position, but I always fancied us to create plenty of opportunities.

“We had to dig deep, but we deservedly got through in the end.”

Former Stockport favourite Matty Warburton and Luke Wilkinson both gave Yeovil the lead in normal time, with John Rooney’s penalty and Ashley Palmer equalising for the hosts.

With the game at 2-2 Wilkinson then saw a penalty saved by Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.

Wilkinson’s miss was punished in the 100th minute when Jennings headed home Jamie Stott’s cross.

Yeovil are still without a league win this term.

Their boss Darren Sarll tried to be as positive as possible despite the outcome.

“No-one ever likes losing of course,” he said.

“But despite the result I’ve got to say I’m very proud of the players after that performance.

“More or less throughout the game we showed the will and desire you need, but we just fell short in the end.

“I saw resilience and resolution from my team, and we were a real threat at times.

“We also defended with vigour, but I think the main thing that’s done for us is squad depth.”