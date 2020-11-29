Nigel Clough hails Nicky Maynard’s finishing as Mansfield knock out Dagenham

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough praised the finishing of striker Nicky Maynard after his goal in the final minute of extra-time stole the Sky Bet League Two club a 2-1 FA Cup second-round win over gutsy National League Dagenham.

Chasing a second-successive EFL scalp, the Daggers went ahead in a thrilling tie when Paul McCallum drilled home from an angle after 19 minutes.

But Harry Charsley sidefooted an equaliser six minutes later from Jordan Bowery’s square pass and – after both sides came close – Maynard won it just five minutes after coming on as a substitute, with 120 minutes on the clock, as penalties loomed.

“Nicky remains the most-composed finisher we’ve got with his experience and it was a difficult chance when it’s bobbling up like that and spinning and it’s almost the last kick of the game,” said Clough.

“Some people might have thought it looked easier than it was.

“I thought we deserved it and the fact it came in the 120th minute is largely irrelevant.

“I thought our general play from the second half onwards was very good indeed and we created enough chances to win two or three games.”

He added: “We just wanted people to keep going. Jordan Bowery epitomised that. He’s not had the best of luck in front of goal and is low on confidence.

“But he made the run and it was his shot that was saved and we scored from the rebound.”

On Dagenham, he said: “We knew exactly what they were going to do and they were a very, very good outfit.”

Both goalkeepers made good saves in a thrilling 90 minutes in which Ollie Clarke also had a shot deflect against a post and forced Daggers keeper Elliot Justham into a fine save.

Justham then twice denied Jamie Reid – once brilliantly from an overhead kick – before the final minute when he saved Bowery’s shot and the ball squirmed off a defender for Maynard to tuck away.

“It’s the worst time to concede a goal when there is no time left for us to react to it,” said Daggers boss Daryl McMahon.

“But I am very, very proud of us today.

“I thought we put on a terrific performance and were probably unlucky to lose in the end.

“We went toe-to-toe with them. We have players who have played in the Football League in our side and we knocked Grimsby out in the last round, albeit at home.

“But we now need to look forward to our league campaign and trying to get into the play-offs.”

The day had started badly for Dagenham as McMahon confirmed: “The doors would not close on the bus.

“So we all had to drive up here ourselves in our cars which is not great preparation.

“But these things happen sometimes and the players’ reaction to it and the staff’s reaction to it was top class and it didn’t affect our performance.”