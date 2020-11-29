Niall Cummins ensures Marine make a splash and book place in FA Cup third round

Niall Cummins struck at the end of extra time as Marine beat 10-man Havant & Waterlooville 1-0 to reach the FA Cup third round.

Striker Cummins’ last-gasp winner ensured the joint lowest-ranked club left in the competition reached round three for only the second time in their history.

Northern Premier League North West side Marine, in the eighth tier, will join three other non-league sides in the third round after Cummins fired home in the 120th minute.

It was cruel on National League South Havant, who had defender Anthony Straker sent off for his second bookable offence in the closing stages of normal time.

Amid the post-match celebrations, goalkeeper Bayleigh Passant – on his 20th birthday – headed for a nearby shop and returned with drinks.

The very non-league football team at the end of my road, @MarineAFC, has somehow made it to the third round of the FA Cup and their goalkeeper has just returned to the ground from the local Coop with drinks to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/UC0rpEUjFe — Stuart Wilks-Heeg (@StuartWilksHeeg) November 29, 2020

Marine will join Chorley and Stockport in the third round draw, while fellow non-league sides Canvey Island and Boreham Wood face each other on Monday.

Connor Jennings’ extra-time winner clinched Stockport a thrilling 3-2 home win against National League rivals Yeovil.

Jennings headed home in the 10th minute of extra time for Stockport, who were indebted to goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe for his late penalty save.

Stockport hit back through John Rooney’s penalty just before half-time after Matthew Warburton had given Yeovil an early lead.

Luke Wilkinson headed Yeovil back in front and Stockport levelled it up again through Ashley Palmer.

The 1️⃣4️⃣-year wait is over!@StockportCounty fight back twice to secure their place in the #EmiratesFACup third round 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rtMD4gxxj4 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 29, 2020

Wilkinson had chance to clinch victory for Yeovil from the spot in the closing stages of normal time after Rooney had brought down Warburton, but Hinchliffe pulled off a fine save.

Daniel Udoh ended Oxford City’s cup run with an extra-time winner as Shrewsbury edged through 1-0 at home.

Substitute Udoh struck in the second period of extra time after both sides had ended 90 minutes with 10 men.

Shrewsbury defender Aaron Pierre and City midfielder James Roberts were both shown straight red cards in the 81st minute for clashing after an aerial duel.

Stevenage produced an upset as they beat Sky Bet League One leaders Hull 6-5 on penalties after their tie had ended 1-1 at the end of extra time.

On-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming saved Hull defender Sean McLoughlin’s penalty in the shoot-out after Ben Coker had put Stevenage 6-5 ahead.

Tom Eaves had converted from the spot early in the second period of normal time for Hull before Elliott List’s late equaliser for Stevenage forced extra time.

Nicky Maynard’s goal in added time at the end of extra time clinched Mansfield a 2-1 home win against Dagenham & Redbridge.

Maynard won it for the Stags in the second minute of stoppage time after the score was locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Nicky Maynard was Mansfield’s late matchwinner (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Harry Charsley had hauled Mansfield level before the break after Paul McCallum had given Dagenham the lead.

Max Watters was Crawley’s hero as they caused an upset with a 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Crawley’s Ashley Nadesan cancelled out Joe Pigott’s header for Wimbledon before the break and Watters finished from close range early in the second half.

MK Dons substitute Cameron Jerome scored the only goal late on as his side avoided an upset at Barnet.

The Dons extended their record of having never lost against non-league opposition to 11 FA Cup ties.

Cameron Jerome saw off Barnet (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bristol Rovers secured their first win under manager Paul Tisdale in emphatic fashion as they hit National League North side Darlington for six.

First-half goals from James Daly, Josh Hare, Luke Leahy (penalty) and Erhun Oztumer put Rovers on course for the third round.

Leahy converted his second penalty and Sam Nicholson put Rovers 6-0 up before the hour-mark.

Doncaster skipper Ben Whiteman’s first-half double secured his side a 2-1 win at Carlisle.

Whiteman put Doncaster in control with two goals in eight minutes and although Jon Mellish pulled one back for the Cumbrians with 12 minutes remaining it was not enough.