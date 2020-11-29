David Moyes backs Aaron Cresswell to earn another shot with England

West Ham manager David Moyes has backed Aaron Cresswell for an England recall if he maintains his current form.

Cresswell has made three appearances for England, the last of which came in 2017, but the 30-year-old has played an important role for the Hammers this season.

“First of all, I’d say that Aaron Cresswell has been excellent for us, on both occasions I’ve been here he’s played very well,” Moyes said.

“I think he’s got to an age of maturity where he’s understanding the game better and his reading of it and he’s playing very well.

“And I do think he can play a couple of roles because he’s left-sided, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gareth (Southgate) called him up in the future.

“There’s no more international games until February or March now but if he keeps up the form he’s in and keeps playing the way that he does, then he’ll certainly be getting watched there’s no doubt about that.”

With Cresswell in the side, West ham have kept four clean sheets and recorded 14 points from their opening nine Premier League matches, and Moyes believes Cresswell’s contribution is getting recognition.

He added: “Gareth has got a really good squad of players to pick from. I do think that Cressy’s form is getting more recognised.

“If he continues in that form for the next few months then I think Gareth would certainly consider him because he can do a couple of jobs.

“England have got good left-backs. Maybe they could do with a left-sided centre back in a three because he’s good on the ball.

“But it’s not for me to pick Gareth’s team. He’s done very well with England.”