Jon McLaughlin hopes increased Rangers role makes Euro 2020 dream come true

Jon McLaughlin has pleaded with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to give him the game time that might help make his Euro 2020 dream a reality.

The Scotland goalkeeper started the campaign ahead of Ibrox number one Allan McGregor but has found himself relegated to the bench more frequently in recent weeks.

He was back in the Light Blues’ starting line-up for Sunday’s 4-0 Betfred Cup thrashing of Falkirk and now he is hoping he will see enough action to make sure he stays in Steve Clarke’s thoughts for next summer’s finals.

McLaughlin said: “Of course I want to be playing as regularly as possible. Any opportunity you get, you want to take it.

“You want to make sure you’re performing for your club and being a vital part of what we’re doing here. Hopefully over the course that continues to help you with the national team.

“It would be massive to be a part of it. For all the lads who were away (for the play-off win in Serbia), that was the biggest thing – how much it meant not just to fans but also all of the players over the past 20 years who have been trying to qualify for tournaments.

“Even better that two out of the three games are going to be on home soil and the game against England is at Wembley. It’s got everything there for us and it was a very proud moment to be involved.”

Sunday’s victory tees up a quarter-final clash with St Mirren in Paisley next month but McLaughlin admits he has no idea if he will be given the rest of the League Cup campaign.

Asked if he was now Rangers’ designated cup keeper, he said: “There’s been no talk of that. It’s just a case of being ready when called upon, whenever that might be.

“There have been league games recently where Allan and the team have been doing well.

“With cup games like this you might expect more chance of playing, but when everything is going so well and the performances have been so fantastic you have to bide your time.

“If you get that opportunity you have to be ready. We’ve got a great group in there and we’ve been doing that really well. Long may that continue.”