Lewis Hamilton’s latest victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix was overshadowed by a horror crash for Romain Grosjean in the opening moments of the race.

The French driver’s Haas car split in two and was engulfed in flames after slamming into the barriers but miraculously he escaped without serious injury.

In the Premier League, there were victories for Manchester City and Manchester United while Wolves’ 2-1 success at Arsenal was overshadowed by a sickening head injury suffered by striker Raul Jimenez.

England celebrated victories in rugby union and cricket, and St Helens claimed a dramatic success in the Super League Grand Final.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the sporting weekend in pictures.