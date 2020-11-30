Options for Harry Kewell as Oldham look to continue good form against Tranmere

Oldham boss Harry Kewell has plenty of options as his side look to extend their impressive run of form against Tranmere.

Saturday’s 2-1 win at Bradford in the FA Cup was a seventh victory in nine games in all competitions.

Jordan Barnett, Sido Jombati, Thomas Hamer, Dylan Bahamboula and Robert Grant are among those players pushing for recalls.

Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson remain sidelined for the Latics.

Tranmere are enjoying a decent run of form themselves and hope to have Lee O’Connor back on Tuesday night.

The defender missed the FA Cup win against Brackley with a slight knock and he will be assessed.

Liam Ridehalgh returned to action following a groin injury for that second round victory and he should be involved once more.

Stefan Payne remains sidelined with a groin injury for Rovers, who have won six of their last seven games in all competitions.