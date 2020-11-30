Bradford missing injured Reece Staunton for Cheltenham clash

Bradford will be without teenage defender Reece Staunton for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two visit of Cheltenham.

Staunton is set to miss at least three months of the season after suffering a serious hamstring tear in the defeat at Leyton Orient last week.

The Bantams have taken just one point from their last three league outings and lost to Oldham in the FA Cup second round on Saturday.

As well as losing Staunton, boss Stuart McCall is still expected to be without Callum Cooke, Gareth Evans, and Lee Novak.

Cheltenham have no fresh injury concerns but manager Michael Duff may shuffle his pack after their FA Cup tie with Crewe was settled in their favour after extra-time.

Finn Azaz made his first start since October in the win but it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to play twice in three days.

Duff made six alterations for the weekend victory and the likes of William Boyle, Conor Thomas and Andy Williams will be pushing for recalls.

Defender Sean Long is continuing to build up to a return following hip surgery.