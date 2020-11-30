Bournemouth duo Lewis Cook and Arnaut Danjuma doubts for Preston clash

Bournemouth midfielders Lewis Cook and Arnaut Danjuma are doubts ahead of the visit of Preston.

A gash in Cook’s leg and Danjuma’s minor hamstring complaint kept the pair out of contention for the 2-2 draw at Rotherham at the weekend, and they will both have late fitness tests to determine their availability on Tuesday.

Jack Stacey will definitely miss out but Cherries manager Jason Tindall revealed the full-back’s knee ligament injury is not as bad as initially feared.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is once again unavailable because of an ankle complaint.

Alan Browne and Joe Rafferty are both available for Preston.

The pair missed the 4-1 defeat at Watford last Saturday because of suspension but they return to contention at the Vitality Stadium.

Darnell Fisher serves the second game of a three-match ban and although Ben Davies returned from injury at the weekend, North End boss Alex Neil says he will have to be careful with the defender and midfielder Ben Pearson.

Louis Moult, Billy Bodin, Josh Earl, Ben Pearson, Paul Gallagher, Josh Harrop and Andrew Hughes are once again all doubtful.