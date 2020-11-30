Scott Wagstaff in line for Forest Green return

Forest Green will be hoping to welcome back Scott Wagstaff for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Newport on Tuesday night.

The winger has been missing with a hamstring problem suffered against Leyton Orient at the start of the month.

Jayden Richardson came off the bench in the win over Southend last week following a period of self-isolation and will be pushing for a start.

Jake Young scored the only goal of that game just four minutes after being introduced and will also be keen to be involved from kick-off.

While Rovers go into the game after a week off, visitors Newport were in FA Cup action over the weekend.

Michael Flynn’s side beat Salford to reach the third round, having made just three alterations from their previous league game.

Goalkeeper Nick Townsend is likely to return after being rested, with Joss Labadie and Padraig Amond also dropping out for the Salford tie.

Flynn has no fresh injury concerns as County aim for a seventh win from their last nine league outings.