Plymouth to check on fitness of Danny Mayor

Plymouth will check on the fitness of midfielder Danny Mayor ahead of the visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League One.

The 30-year-old missed the Pilgrims’ FA Cup second-round victory over Lincoln on Saturday because of illness.

Manager Ryan Lowe otherwise appears to have a clean bill of health.

Defender Niall Canavan could face his former club.

Rochdale are still without goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with a broken finger.

The 18-year-old, who is on loan from Manchester City, suffered the injury on duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in the November international break.

Experienced defender Paul McShane is Dale’s only other notable absentee.

The 34-year-old is making good progress in his recovery from injury and could feature in the near future.