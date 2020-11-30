No fresh concerns for Cobblers boss Keith Curle

Northampton boss Keith Curle appears to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood.

Cobblers pair Ricky Holmes and Shaun McWilliams, who have both recently returned from injury, were substituted during last Tuesday’s draw at Rochdale but should be fit to feature.

Scott Pollock (groin), Joseph Mills (ankle) and Joe Nuttall (knee) remain sidelined.

Midfielders Chris Lines and Christopher Missilou are among those hoping for recalls.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton could opt to name an unchanged starting XI after being impressed with his side’s performance in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

Josh Morris was substituted at half-time in that game and may need to be assessed.

Fleetwood sit seventh in the table and have suffered just one defeat in their last seven league games.

Experienced midfielders Paul Coutts and Glenn Whelan and striker Ched Evans are among those available to Barton should he wish to make changes.