QPR hoping to welcome back Geoff Cameron for meeting with Bristol City

QPR hope captain Geoff Cameron is available for the visit of Bristol City.

Veteran midfielder Cameron sat out Friday’s 2-1 derby defeat at Brentford with a fatigue-related injury picked up in the 3-2 win over Rotherham three days earlier.

Rangers defender Todd Kane serves a one-match suspension after being sent off at Brentford.

Lee Wallace and Conor Masterson are competing to step up from the bench and fill the defensive spot.

Bristol City should welcome back captain Tomas Kalas for the Sky Bet Championship fixture.

The Czech Republic defender missed the 0-0 home draw with Watford and Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Reading with a quad injury.

But boss Dean Holden said Kalas’ scan was “good” and that he could return in west London.

Strike pair Chris Martin and Nakhi Wells are also in contention to start and midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson could get minutes for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19.