5 FA Cup third-round ties to look out for

The FA Cup third-round draw has produced some intriguing ties that will take place over the weekend of January 8-11.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the stand-out encounters.

Marine v Tottenham

#EmiratesFACup history made ✨@MarineAFC of the eighth tier will take on @premierleague leaders @SpursOfficial, in the competition's biggest-ever gap between two clubs in the third round 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eBYbEGcdO8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 30, 2020

Premier League Division One North West club Marine became only the second side from the eighth tier to reach the third round when they beat Havant and Waterlooville after extra time on Sunday. The Merseyside part-timers could not have asked for more after being rewarded with a home tie against Jose Mourinho’s current Premier League leaders.

Chorley v Derby

Chorley, in National League North, have beaten Wigan and Peterborough on their way to the third round and a home tie against the Sky Bet Championship’s bottom club will hold no fears for the non-league side. Wayne Rooney took sole charge of Derby at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether he will be in the dug-out as the Rams’ permanent new manager.

Aston Villa v Liverpool

We've been drawn at home to Liverpool in the third round of the @EmiratesFACup! pic.twitter.com/RXuuuogcNj — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 30, 2020

Liverpool, who last won the FA Cup in 2006, will face Premier League opposition at this stage of the competition for the fourth successive season after two clashes with Merseyside rivals Everton sandwiched a third-round tie at Wolves. Villa, currently eighth in the table, are seven-time winners but last lifted the trophy way back in 1957.

Crawley v Leeds

💭 The Gaffer gives his thoughts after drawing @LUFC in the third round of the @EmiratesFACup #TownTeamTogether🔴 pic.twitter.com/0EMy8B3oQ9 — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) November 30, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will head to League Two side Crawley with some trepidation having famously been dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league sides Histon in 2008 and Sutton United in 2017. Leeds have also crashed out against lower league sides Rochdale and Newport in recent years. Crawley have beaten Torquay and AFC Wimbledon in this year’s competition.

Stockport v West Ham

West Ham at home you say? 🤔 That brings back some memories! 🤩 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/CGG9DajkUJ — Stockport County (@StockportCounty) November 30, 2020

Stockport reached the third round for the first time in 14 years by defeating National League rivals Yeovil 3-2 after extra time at the weekend. County spent six seasons in the fifth tier before winning promotion in 2019. Three-time winners West Ham are 11th in the Premier League, but were knocked out of the League Cup by County in 1996.