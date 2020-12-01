Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga doubtful for Norwich clash

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga is a doubt for Wednesday’s visit of Norwich.

The 27-year-old injured his shoulder against Cardiff and, while he continued in the 4-0 defeat, he could miss out, with the Hatters recalling Harry Isted from Wealdstone as cover.

Elliott Lee and Joe Morrell could earn recalls after the heavy defeat in Wales.

Dan Potts has returned to training after foot and groin problems but is yet to feature since recovering.

Norwich were missing 13 first-team players for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry and could only name six substitutes.

Max Aarons was forced off with a shin injury to join the treatment table queue at Carrow Road.

Tim Krul (thigh), Todd Cantwell (hip), Bali Mumba (knee), Jordan Hugill (shoulder), Adam Idah (knee), Sam Byram (hamstring), Kieran Dowell (ankle), Kenny MacLean (knee) and Onel Hernandez (hip) are all out.

Emi Buendia is available after suspension, while Lukas Rupp and Teemu Pukki may be ready after hamstring injuries.