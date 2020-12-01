Glyn Hodges set to rotate squad as AFC Wimbledon face Peterborough

AFC Wimbledon play for the fifth time in 12 days with boss Glyn Hodges set to rotate his squad again for the visit of Peterborough.

Hodges made six changes for Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Crawley, which came just three days after a first-round win at Barrow when the former Wales international made eight changes.

Former Posh midfielder Alex Woodyard, defender Will Nightingale and forward Ryan Longman are among those expected to return for the Sky Bet League One contest.

Joe Piggott, who scored his seventh goal of the season on Sunday, is likely to start as the Dons defend their record of never having lost at home to Peterborough in the league.

Posh are also smarting from an FA Cup exit against non-league Chorley and a performance which manager Darren Ferguson described as “completely unacceptable”.

Jonson Clarke-Harris missed that 2-1 defeat with an ankle injury, but the seven-goal marksman should resume his place in the visitors’ attack.

Defender Nathan Thompson could also return as Ferguson ponders both personnel and system changes after a run of one win in five games.

Thompson has not played since limping out of an FA Cup round win at Oxford on November 7 with a hamstring problem, although striker Ricky-Jade Jones and winger Joe Ward remain sidelined.