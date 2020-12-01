Blackburn’s Scott Wharton faces race to be fit for Millwall clash

Blackburn will check on Scott Wharton ahead of the Championship clash with Millwall.

The defender sustained a head injury during the weekend victory over Barnsley. If he is ruled out, Daniel Ayala, who has been out since October with a groin problem, is in line for a return.

Jacob Davenport missed the Barnsley victory with a dead leg but should be back involved with the squad this time.

Barry Douglas was substituted early against Barnsley and will miss out, but Rovers are hopeful he will be back for the weekend. Derrick Williams (thigh) is still out.

Kenneth Zohore, Billy Mitchell, Mason Bennett, Connor Mahoney and Mahlon Romeo are set to remain sidelined for Millwall.

The quintet all sat out Saturday’s goalless draw with Birmingham through injury.

The Lions could also be without Jake Cooper, who has played every minute of the club’s last 136 Championship matches but played through the pain barrier against Birmingham after dislocating his shoulder.