Salford appoint Richard Marshall as head coach

Salford have named Richard Marshall as their new head coach as they look to bring some of St Helens’ winning formula to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Marshall joins a week after being part of a second Super League Grand Final success with the Saints, having worked as assistant to both Kristian Woolf and Justin Holbrook.

The 45-year-old, who previously guided Halifax to three top-four finishes in the Championship as a head coach, replaces Ian Watson after his surprise exit to Huddersfield last month.

Marshall said: “I’m really excited about joining the club. I’ve been really impressed by the organisation and everyone I’ve met.

Salford Red Devils are delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Marshall as head coach!

“The ambition of the club aligns with my own, which makes this a perfect role for me.

“I learned a lot in recent years, from Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf at St Helens and as a head coach in my own right, so I think I’ve got the skills necessary to be successful.

“Now, I can’t wait to meet all the players and get stuck into pre-season.”

Salford’s director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: “Richard has really impressed us, and it’s already clear that he has bought into the vision of the club.

Richard Marshall has left the Club to take up the role as Head Coach at @SalfordDevils ahead of the 2021 season. Everyone at St. Helens congratulates Rich and wishes him well in his new role.https://t.co/BaoVisI7qY — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) December 1, 2020

“He joins us from a successful club with a winning culture, having won two consecutive Grand Finals during his time at St Helens.

“While he was a head coach he also proved his ability to build a team and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can achieve with us.”

Marshall left Saints with the blessing of Woolf, having made clear his ambition to be the head coach of a Super League side.

“I am really happy for Rich,” Woolf said. “He has worked hard over the last few years and has been part of a Grand Final-winning team under two coaches.”