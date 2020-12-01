No new injury concerns for Carlisle

Carlisle have no new major issues as they prepare to host Salford.

Manager Chris Beech has one or two players nursing minor bumps and bruises following the FA Cup defeat to Doncaster at the weekend, but nothing that is expected to see a player ruled out on Wednesday night.

Rod McDonald is still out with a groin problem and it will be at least another week before the defender is available for selection.

The likes of Josh Dixon and Lewis Alessandra are pushing for recalls should Beech wish to make any changes.

Salford boss Richie Wellens is expected to make several changes to his team.

Wellens swapped nine players and rested a handful of senior players at the weekend as the Ammies were beaten 3-0 at Newport in the FA Cup.

The likes of Di’Shon Bernard, Bruno Andrade, Alex Denny, Luke Burgess, Ashley Hunter and Ian Henderson are among those who are expected to be recalled to the starting line-up.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is suspended following his red card in the second round defeat at Newport.