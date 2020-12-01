Brandon Hanlan in line to return for Bristol Rovers against Gillingham

Brandon Hanlan is set to return to the Bristol Rovers side against former club Gillingham on Wednesday.

The striker missed last week’s trip to Wigan with a sore ankle and was an unused substitute for the FA Cup victory over Darlington on Sunday.

The news is especially welcome because fellow forwards James Daly and Jonah Ayunga are both out.

An ankle injury to Daly was the only negative of the weekend’s win and he is set to be out for several weeks while Ayunga is continuing his recovery from a torn hamstring.

Jordan Graham is a major doubt for Gillingham.

The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury late on in the weekend defeat by Exeter and will be given as long as possible to prove his fitness.

Zech Medley is set to return to the squad after recovering from a knock picked up against AFC Wimbledon last week while Trae Coyle is also pushing for a start.

Josh Eccles and Tom O’Connor should be back in the squad having been left out for the cup clash with the Grecians.