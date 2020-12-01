Jack Colback misses Watford clash

Nottingham Forest will be without Jack Colback when they host Watford.

The midfielder was forced off with an ankle injury just before half-time in Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea.

The game against the Hornets is also likely to come too soon for a number of players who are making their way back from injuries.

Joe Worrall (foot), Tyler Blackett (unspecified), Samba Sow (hamstring), Michael Dawson (calf) and Lewis Grabban (hip) all resumed training last week.

Watford have been handed a triple injury boost after Adam Masina, Will Hughes and Tom Cleverley all resumed training.

It remains to be seen whether the trio will play a part at the City Ground on Wednesday night, with all three at different stages of their recovery, but it is a significant positive for boss Vladimir Ivic who is set to see numbers in his squad bolstered over the coming weeks.

Andre Gray suffered a hamstring injury in the home win against Preston on Saturday and the striker will miss out.

Troy Deeney made his first start of the season against North End and the club captain is likely to keep his place in the team in the absence of Gray.