Tony Pulis could name an unchanged Sheffield Wednesday line-up against Reading

Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis could name an unchanged starting line-up for the home game against Reading.

Pulis has no new injury concerns following Saturday’s goalless home draw against former club Stoke, while goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is hoping to recover from a groin strain.

Josh Windass is still unavailable as he sits out the final game of a three-match ban and fellow striker Jack Marriott, on loan from Derby, remains unavailable due to a calf injury

Pulis, chasing his first win as Owls boss, could opt to recall Izzy Brown, while defender Moses Odubajo and strikers Jordan Rhodes and Elias Kachunga are pushing for recalls.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic could also name an unchanged side.

The Royals returned to winning ways on Saturday by beating Bristol City 3-1 at home and Paunovic has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Defender Tom McIntyre has been in self-isolation and it remains to be seen if he will return to contention.

Striker George Puscas (hernia) is edging closer to a return to action, while defender Andy Yiadom (knee) and midfielder John Swift (hamstring) also remain unavailable.