Ipswich suffer stalemate with Oxford

Oxford and injury-hit Ipswich played out an uninspiring goalless draw at the Kassam Stadium.

Paul Lambert’s team had 11 players missing through injury while Oxford boss Karl Robinson dropped long-serving keeper Simon Eastwood following the calamitous derby defeat to Swindon.

It took the visitors 75 minutes to register a shot on goal, Jon Nolan blazing well over.

Oxford had the better chances throughout and were twice denied by fine saves from Town keeper David Cornell.

The Us went close when Elliott Moore headed Liam Kelly’s corner narrowly wide and Cornell saved at full stretch from Marcus McGuane’s 25-yard shot.

James Henry nearly put the home side in front just before the break when he headed against the post.

In the second half it was again mostly Oxford with Olamide Shodipo seeing a shot deflect wide, and Cornell saving a fierce Henry drive and then from Matty Taylor when the striker ran through.

The result means Ipswich have failed to find the net in their last three league games.