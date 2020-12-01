Crawley hit back to draw with Colchester

Colchester shared the spoils with Crawley following a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Colchester took a 13th-minute lead through winger Callum Harriott, who collected Miles Welch-Hayes’ pass and let fly with a magnificent 30-yard strike that flew past keeper Glenn Morris.

But Crawley responded well to the setback and five minutes later, Nick Tsaroulla’s fine effort was touched away superbly by keeper Dean Gerken.

Gerken then made another excellent save to push away Tom Nichols’ fine effort at full stretch.

But from the resultant corner, Jordan Tunnicliffe slammed the ball home from close range from Tom Dallison’s downward header for a 20th-minute equaliser, after the Us had failed to clear the set-piece.

Colchester almost regained their lead just before the hour mark when Morris pushed over Kwame Poku’s effort.

Morris brilliantly saved Harriott’s excellent snap-shot while at the other end, Gerken made excellent stops to deny Ashley Nadesan and then both Sam Matthews and Tyler Frost in stoppage time as the points were shared.