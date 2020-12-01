Super-sub Chris Clements fires Cheltenham to victory at Bradford

Substitute Chris Clements scored a second-half winner as Cheltenham came from behind to extend their unbeaten league and cup run to seven matches with a 2-1 win at Bradford.

The home side began well and defender Paudie O’Connor missed a good chance in the 11th minute, firing into the side-netting after goalkeeper Josh Griffiths could only parry a header from 18-year-old midfielder Kian Scales.

But Bradford deservedly went in front after 23 minutes when Callum Cooke crossed the ball high into the Cheltenham goalmouth where Clayton Donaldson broke free of his markers to head unchallenged into the net.

Cheltenham came close to equalising two minutes later as Liam Sercombe fired against the bar from Chris Hussey’s cross before they did level on the stroke of half-time.

Hussey played the ball into the path of Alfie May, whose shot looped off O’Connor into the far corner of the net.

The visitors nearly took the lead in first-half stoppage-time, Richard O’Donnell saving well from George Lloyd while May’s follow-up shot was blocked.

Cheltenham dominated the second half with a series of attacks and almost went ahead but Ben Richards-Everton headed May’s shot off the line.

The pressure finally told in the 76th minute when the Bradford defence failed to clear a long throw from skipper Ben Tozer and Clements bent low to head the ball into the net.

It was Bradford’s fourth consecutive league and cup defeat.