Max Power earns managerless Sunderland a draw against Burton

Managerless Sunderland left it late as Max Power’s header secured a 1-1 draw with Burton at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats, under the temporary guidance of first team coach Andrew Taylor following the departure of Phil Parkinson on Sunday, drew by that scoreline for the third successive game.

Sunderland struggled to come up with a way to find the net against a Burton team with the worst defensive record in League One.

But Power headed in with five minutes to go to level things up after Charles Vernam had put Burton ahead on the hour.

Power had an effort deflect over and defender Conor McLaughlin rolled a routine effort into the arms of goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara early in the game.

Burton, who seemed happy enough for the home side to have the lion’s share of possession, only went close once in the opening period when goalkeeper Remi Matthews held a header from visiting defender Michael Bostwick.

There were a few more goalmouth incidents after the restart.

The visitors took the lead when Joe Powell’s shot from distance was poorly dealt with by Matthews and Vernam reacted first to power the finish over the line from close range.

Will Grigg headed against the post and fellow substitute Danny Graham was denied by O’Hara as the hosts pressed for an equaliser.

And they found it when Power arrived in the area to nod Denver Hume’s delivery low and inside the bottom right corner.