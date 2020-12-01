Goalkeeper Bradley James frustrates Chesterfield as Aldershot force draw

Goalkeeper Bradley James produced a series of stunning saves to earn 10-man Aldershot a goalless Vanarama National League draw at Chesterfield.

The home side created numerous chances in the opening half an hour but a combination of poor finishing and excellent keeping from James kept the score level, with Akwasi Asante, Jonathan Smith, Tom Denton and Curtis Weston all left frustrated.

At the other, home keeper Kyle Letheren was well positioned to keep out Chike Kandi’s drive.

The Spireites continued to create opportunities after the break with Asante sending a shot just wide while Liam Mandeville fired off target with the goal gaping.

James denied Denton and Mohamed Bettamer headed at Letheren before the visitors had Alfie Whittingham sent off with eight minutes left after a poor challenge on David Buchanan.

Weston was denied by another James save and Denton had a header cleared off the line as Aldershot hung on for a share of the spoils.